OneSpan (OSPN) Price Target Increased by 7.41% to 19.72

The average one-year price target for OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been revised to 19.72 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from the latest reported closing price of 14.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSPN is 0.21%, an increase of 49.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 36,631K shares. The put/call ratio of OSPN is 2.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 3,477K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,568K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 48.27% over the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,139K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 47.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,571K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 21.86% over the last quarter.

OneSpan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

