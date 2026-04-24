OneSpan (OSPN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $11.35, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

Shares of the internet security company have appreciated by 5.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 20% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.94 million, down 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $246.46 million, representing changes of -15.44% and +1.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.57.

One should further note that OSPN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OSPN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.