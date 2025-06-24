OneSpan (OSPN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $15.82, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

OSPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

