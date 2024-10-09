OneSpan (OSPN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the latest trading day at $15.50, indicating a +1.84% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had gained 3.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OneSpan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.5 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.