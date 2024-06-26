OneSpan (OSPN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.63, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 2.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 205.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. OneSpan is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.56.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

