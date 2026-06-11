OneSpan (OSPN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was up +1.27% at $14.31. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.54%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a gain of 17.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.11%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 26.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $57.75 million, indicating a 3.49% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $246.53 million, indicating changes of -17.45% and +1.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.51% increase. At present, OneSpan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.59.

We can additionally observe that OSPN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.