OneSpan (OSPN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw OneSpan (OSPN) ending at $16.23, denoting a +0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had gained 3.53% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.01 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.