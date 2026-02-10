OneSpan (OSPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $11.57, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The stock of internet security company has fallen by 12.89% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 29.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $59.85 million, indicating a 2.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $240.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and -1.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, OneSpan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN)

