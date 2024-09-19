OneSpan (OSPN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.25, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet security company had gained 0.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, OneSpan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneSpan has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.34, which means OneSpan is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.