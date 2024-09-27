OneSpan (OSPN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN) reached $16.03, with a -0.56% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a loss of 0.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.67 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.