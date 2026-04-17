OneSpan (OSPN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

OneSpan (OSPN) ended the recent trading session at $11.49, demonstrating a +1.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet security company had gained 8.42% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 20.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.94 million, down 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $246.46 million, which would represent changes of -15.44% and +1.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneSpan has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.02, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that OSPN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.