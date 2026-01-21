OneSpan (OSPN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was up +2.6% at $11.85. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 9.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of OneSpan will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 29.17% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $59.85 million, reflecting a 2.16% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $240.11 million, indicating changes of +9.09% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

