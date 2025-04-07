OneSpan (OSPN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with OneSpan (OSPN) standing at $13.57, reflecting a -1.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 17.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 27.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.71 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

