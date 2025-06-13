OneSpan (OSPN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $15.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

The stock of internet security company has risen by 0.37% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 28.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.