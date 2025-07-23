OneSpan (OSPN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

OneSpan (OSPN) ended the recent trading session at $15.39, demonstrating a +1.85% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

The stock of internet security company has fallen by 4.49% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. On that day, OneSpan is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.9%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.16 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

