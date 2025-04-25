OneSpan (OSPN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the latest trading day at $15.46, indicating a +1.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 4.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 27.91% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, OneSpan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.94 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

