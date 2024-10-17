OneSpan (OSPN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

OneSpan (OSPN) ended the recent trading session at $15.40, demonstrating a +0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The internet security company's stock has dropped by 4.81% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

