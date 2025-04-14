OneSpan (OSPN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with OneSpan (OSPN) standing at $14.39, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 8.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 27.91% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.02, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.