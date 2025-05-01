ONESPAN Earnings Results: $OSPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONESPAN ($OSPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $63,370,000, missing estimates of $63,802,785 by $-432,785.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OSPN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ONESPAN Insider Trading Activity
ONESPAN insiders have traded $OSPN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J MCCONNELL sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $981,030
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ONESPAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of ONESPAN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 649,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,042,898
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 572,351 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,611,387
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 495,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,551,952
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 469,628 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,706,903
- LYNROCK LAKE LP removed 399,900 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,414,146
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,222 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,327,415
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 256,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,760,311
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.