ONESPAN Earnings Results: $OSPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONESPAN ($OSPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $63,370,000, missing estimates of $63,802,785 by $-432,785.

ONESPAN Insider Trading Activity

ONESPAN insiders have traded $OSPN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCCONNELL sold 53,000 shares for an estimated $981,030

ONESPAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of ONESPAN stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

