Onespan and Alibaba have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Onespan is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a D for Value and an A for Growth. This is a security software company that focuses on e-signatures and fraud protection. Let's explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Onespan, I see three straight beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last year. The average positive earnings surprise over the last year works out to be a positive 501%.

Two quarters ago the company posted EPS of $0.19 when $0.01 was expected. That 18 cent beat translated into a positive earnings surprise of 1,800% and skewed the average over the last year.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimates revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

The consensus estimate for the current quarter has held still at $0.19

Next quarter has no estimate at the moment on the Zacks system.

The full fiscal year 2024 estimate has moved from $0.99 to $1.07 over the last 60 days.

Next year has moved from $1.16 to $1.21.

Valuation

The forward PE multiple for OSPN is 11.8x which is well below the market multiple and the multiple of many of its peers. The price to book multiple comes in at 2.8x and the price to sales multiple checks in at 1.97x. The company has seen operating margins flip from negative 7.5% to a positive 4.4% over the last three quarters. When a company has good revenue growth and an increase in operating margins they will often also see an increase in EPS.

Alibaba is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as earnings estimates have tracked lower after a recent earnings beat. The company s. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

Alibaba Group Holding is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. Over the last few years, the company has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market's expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of Alibaba, I see three beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The most recent quarter was a beat with the company posting $1.40 when $1.24 was expected. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn't make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For BABA I see annual estimates moving lower of late.

The current year (2024) consensus number moved lower from $8.99 to $8.26 over the last 60 days.

The next year has moved from $10.10 to $9.17 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

3 Crypto Stocks to Watch Closely for Bitcoin's Bullish Run

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) gained momentum in 2021 due to institutional adoption but took a beating in 2022 amid regulatory and environmental issues. However, Bitcoin had a prodigious 2023, with the price of the flagship cryptocurrency surging 157%. The bullish momentum continued in 2024, with Bitcoin's price scaling past the $60,000 mark in early March and soaring above the $71,000 threshold in early May 21.

The Federal Reserve official's recent concerns about price pressures, with many remaining hesitant to trim interest rates soon, regrettably, dampened the price of Bitcoin on May 22. Bitcoin is trading slightly above the $69,000 mark, but crypto market aficionados expect the bullish run to continue as long as the price doesn't breach this level.

The price of Bitcoin has already soared more than 50% so far this year, easily surpassing equities and bonds. And the upward trajectory is poised to last mostly due to the regulatory approval of 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. Morningstar Direct confirmed that the 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed a net inflow of $7 billion through the end of February.

Thanks to the regulatory approvals, retail and institutional investors have gained exposure to the world's numero uno cryptocurrency through brokerage accounts. This has legitimized Bitcoin's status as a credible asset class, which should help its price scale upward in the near future. The likelihood of spot ether ETF is also expected to drive Bitcoin's rally. The SEC has asked the exchanges aiming to list ether ETFs to update their 19b-4 filings.

Moreover, strong bipartisan support has recently helped the House of Representatives pass a landmark crypto bill. Almost all the Republicans and 71 Democrats voted in favor of the crypto legislation, a tell-tale sign that Washington has faith in the trustworthiness of the digital asset sector. The shifting stance of the Biden administration no doubt bodes well for the price of Bitcoin and other digital coins.

Thus, with things looking hunky-dory for Bitcoin, astute investors should keep an eye on stocks that can make the most the Bitcoin's relentless bullish run. Some of the notable names are Block, Inc., Coinbase Global, Inc. and NVIDIA Corp..

Digital payment company Block generates revenues from products like Cash App. In this platform, Bitcoin is purchased and sold. Block can increase its customer base substantially and boost profit margins. Block currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Block's current-year earnings has increased by 2% over the past 60 days. Block's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 73.9%. Its estimated revenue growth rate for the current year is 15.1%.

Coinbase is a crypto trading platform where several digital assets, including Bitcoin, are traded. Coinbase currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase's current-year earnings has increased by 357.3% over the past 60 days. Coinbase's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1,840.5%. Its estimated revenue growth rate for the current year is 83.5% (read more: 2 Stocks in Cathie Wood's Portfolio to Watch Now).

Semiconductor giant NVIDIA is designing GPUs for mining cryptos such as Bitcoin. NVIDIA recently reported first-quarter earnings results, ending on Apr 28, 2024, which shattered Wall Street expectations. NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's current-year earnings has increased by 2.5% over the past 60 days. NVIDIA's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 89.2%. Its estimated revenue growth rate for the current year is 77.7%.

