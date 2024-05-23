News & Insights

Stocks

OneSoft Reveals Strong Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

May 23, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

OneSoft Solutions (TSE:OSS) has released an update.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. has reported a robust start to the year with a 32% increase in Q1 2024 revenue compared to Q1 2023, alongside a significant 65% increase in cash reserves. The company also saw a 40% rise in gross profit, with gross margins improving to 74.8%. However, a net loss increase of $77,000 was recorded, attributed to rising costs, despite an improved adjusted EBITDA by $135,000.

