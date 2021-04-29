OneSmart International Education Group's (NYSE:ONE) Shareholders Are Down 75% On Their Shares

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Because OneSmart International Education Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, OneSmart International Education Group saw its revenue grow by 16% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 20% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, OneSmart International Education Group shareholders took a loss of 43%. In contrast the market gained about 52%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 20% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OneSmart International Education Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for OneSmart International Education Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

