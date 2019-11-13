OneSavings, Charter Court grow loan book in first results after merger

Lenders OneSavings Bank Plc and Charter Court Financial on Wednesday reported bigger loan portfolios for the nine-month period in their first results after their merger.

OneSavings' loan book rose 15% to 10.3 billion pounds ($13.18 billion) in the nine months ended Sept. 30, with Charter Court reporting a 4% growth in the same period.

Both "challenger banks" also expect to grow the portfolio in the full year.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

