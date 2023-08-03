OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) Price Target Decreased by 7.93% to 715.43

The average one-year price target for OneSavings Bank (LSE:OSB) has been revised to 715.43 / share. This is an decrease of 7.93% from the prior estimate of 777.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 955.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.18% from the latest reported closing price of 357.40 / share.

OneSavings Bank Maintains 8.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSavings Bank. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSB is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 42,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,522K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 7.57% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,364K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 2.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,296K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 2.78% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,826K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 3.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,210K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSB by 11.63% over the last quarter.

