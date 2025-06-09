OnePay, Synchrony Partners To Offer Exclusive Credit Card For Walmart Customers

(RTTNews) - Consumer fintech company OnePay and consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial (SYF) Monday announced a strategic partnership for an exclusive credit card program with Walmart Inc. (WMT).

The companies plans to launch the credit card, embedded with the OnePay app and Mastercard's global payments network, to Walmart customers and to consumers across the U.S.

OnePay offers a suite of banking, credit, and payments products — including cashback debit, high-yield savings, installment loans, a digital wallet, and domestic and international peer-to-peer payments.

As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will introduce both a general-purpose card, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases.

Omer Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, OnePay. "We're excited to be partnering with Synchrony to launch a program at Walmart that checks each of those boxes and will help serve millions of people."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.