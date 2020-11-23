OneOncology, Genentech Collaborate To Advance Personalized Cancer Care At Community Oncology Centers

(RTTNews) - OneOncology and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), will collaborate on various clinical trials, scientific research and real-world data studies that will advance personalized cancer care at community oncology centers across the United States, OneOncology said in a statement.

The partnership aims to enhance clinical assessment of comprehensive genomic profiling or CGP, increase access to clinical trials and improve therapeutic options for patients, OneOncology said.

The company will also establish a joint committee that will design studies to evaluate the impact of personalized healthcare on outcomes for patients, the healthcare system and society.

The group will design interventional and non-interventional studies to investigate the integration of CGP into routine practice and generate real-world evidence regarding utilization.

The partnership will explore new methods for enabling just-in-time clinical research site start-up and patient identification across OneR, the OneOncology Research Network.

