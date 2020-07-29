ONEOK's (OKE) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Beat

ONEOK Inc OKE posted second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 36%. Also, the bottom line plunged 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on demand and prices of crude oil, most E&P companies voluntarily ramped down production volumes. This, in turn, induced weak volumes in ONEOK’s pipeline, thereby impacting its results.

Revenue Results

Total revenues of $1,660.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,641 million by 1.2%. However, the top line declined 32.4% from $2,457.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The company spent $940.5 million on cost of sales and fuel, down 42.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



In the second quarter, ONEOK’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $533.9 million, down 15.6% year over year.



The company incurred interest expenses of $219 million, up 86.4% from $117.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s operating income of $355.7 million in the second quarter was down 25.3% from $476.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $945.7 million compared with $21 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $14,276.2 million as of Jun 30, 2020, up from $12,479.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company’s cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first half of 2020 was $736.4 million, down from $968 million at the end of first-half 2019.



Capital expenditures (less allowance for equity funds used during construction) amounted to $1,544 million at the end of first-half 2020, down from $1,720.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Guidance

For second-half 2020, ONEOK projects total capital expenditures between $300 and $400 million.

