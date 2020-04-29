ONEOK's (OKE) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss

ONEOK Inc OKE posted first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 3.75%. Also, the bottom line increased 2.46% on a year-over-year basis.



Total Revenues



Total revenues were $2.14 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion by 15%. The figure declined 23.1% from $2.78 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Highlights of the Release



The company spent $1.27 billion on cost of sales and fuel, down 34.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



In the first quarter, ONEOK’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $700.8 million, up 10% year over year.



The company incurred interest expenses of $140.6 million, up 21.8% from $115.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company incurred operating loss of $83.4 million in the first quarter, against operating income of $468.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Financial Highlights



As of Mar 31, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents of $531.6 million compared with $21 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $14,146.6 million as of Mar 31, 2020, up from $12,479.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $422.7 million, up from $353.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2019.



Capital expenditures (less allowance for equity funds used during construction) amounted to $949.6 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $889.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



For 2020, ONEOK projects net income in the range of $500-$900 million, which includes the $641.8 million impact of first-quarter impairment charges. Also, the company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,600-$3,000 million.



Zacks Rank



ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Release



ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.72 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 3.4%.



Upcoming Releases



Sempra Energy SRE is slated to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.26.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.13.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.