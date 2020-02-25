ONEOK's (OKE) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

ONEOK Inc OKE posted fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 77 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 2.7%. The figure also increased 10% on a year-over-year basis.



In 2019, the company delivered earnings of $3.07 per share compared with $2.78 reported in 2018. The upside can be attributed to growth in natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas volume, higher average fee rates in the natural gas liquids and natural gas gathering and processing segments as well as increased transportation services in the natural gas pipelines segment.



Total Revenues



Total revenues were $2.66 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 9.7%. The figure declined 15% from $3.14 billion in the prior-year quarter.



In 2019, the company delivered revenues of $10.16 billion, down from $12.59 billion in 2018.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release



The company spent $1.79 billion on cost of sales and fuel, down 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



In the fourth quarter, ONEOK’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $660.5 million, up 5.6% year over year.



The company incurred interest expenses of $129.3 million, up 9.1% from $118.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income was $487.3 million in the fourth quarter, up from $471.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Elk Creek Pipeline and the Demicks Lake I and II plants projects were completed in 2019.



Financial Highlights



As of Dec 31, 2019, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents of $21 million compared with $12 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,479.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019, up from $8,873.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities at the end of Dec 31, 2019 was $1,946.8 million, down from $2,186.7 million at the end of Dec 31, 2018.



Capital expenditures (less allowance for equity funds used during construction) amounted to $3,848.3 million, up from $2,141.5 million in the year-ago period.



Guidance



For 2020, ONEOK projects net income in the range of $1,355-$1,605 million. Also, the company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,250-$2,730 million.



Zacks Rank



ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Releases



National Fuel Gas Company NFG posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 operating earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.3%.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.47 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 1.3%.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per unit, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 28.6%



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.