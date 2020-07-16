ONEOK's Expansion Efforts & Fee-Based Earnings Bodes Well

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is poised to benefit from ONEOK Partners acquisition, increased fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in higher productive regions.



What’s Aiding the Stock?



ONEOK is placed well to gain from long-term fee-based commitments in its Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, and Natural Gas Liquids segments. The company anticipates 90% of current-year earnings to be fee-based.



It continues to invest in organic growth projects for expansion in the existing operating regions and provide a broad range of services to crude oil and natural gas producers as well as the end-use markets. Amid the unprecedented economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company lowered its 2020 spending guidance in the range of $1.60-$2.40 billion from $2.25-$2.73 billion to preserve liquidity.



Moreover, ONEOK Partners is the primary growth vehicle for ONEOK and the completion of this buyout is likely to be accretive to its distributable cash flow from 2017 through 2021. Further, the company’s strong cash flow generation capacity is helping it strengthen its balance sheet and add shareholder value through the dividend payment. Remarkably, this February, it paid out a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, up 9% from the prior-year quarter.



Woes



However, stringent government regulations, sluggishness in demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak and intensifying competition in the pipeline business are potential growth deterrents.



Zacks Rank & Price Performance



The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past three months, shares of the company have lost 1.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 4%.





Stocks to Consider



A few better-ranked stocks are Atmos Energy Corporation ATO, Southwest Gas Corporation SWX and Sempra Energy SRE, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s fiscal 2020 earnings has moved 0.21% north over the past 60 days. Itslong-term earnings (three to five years) are expected to grow at 7.20%.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Southwest Gas is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



Sempra Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.18%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.05%, on average.



