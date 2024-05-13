News & Insights

Markets
OKE

Oneok To Acquire NGL Pipeline System From Easton Energy For $289 Mln

May 13, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Oneok, Inc. (OKE) announced its acquisition of a natural gas liquids also known as NGL pipeline system from Houston-based midstream company Easton Energy for around $280 million.

The deal comprises roughly 450 miles of NGL pipelines situated in key Gulf Coast market hubs for NGLs, refined products, and crude oil.

The company stated that it intends to link these pipelines to its existing NGL infrastructure in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and its refined products and crude oil infrastructure in Houston to enhance commercial synergies.

The transaction is set to conclude in mid-year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.