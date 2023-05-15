News & Insights

Markets
OKE

ONEOK Slides After Agreeing To Acquire Magellan Midstream In $18.8 Bln Deal

May 15, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade after the company agreed to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in $18.8 billion cash-and-stock deal. As per the definitive agreement, Magellan will be merged into a newly created 100 percent wholly-owned subsidiary of ONEOK.

The deal represents a 22 percent premium to the Magellan closing price on May 12, 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $59.72, down 6.29 percent from the previous close of $63.72 on a volume of 6,659,397.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.