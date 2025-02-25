ONEOK Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.14, changing hands as low as $92.59 per share. ONEOK Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $72.44 per share, with $118.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.17. The OKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

