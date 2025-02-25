ONEOK Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 by 8.3%. The bottom line also improved 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.18.



OKE reported earnings of $5.17 per share for 2024 compared with $5.48 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.

OKE’s Total Revenues



Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $7 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 billion by 6.8%. The top line also improved 33.7% from $5.24 billion in the prior-year quarter.



OKE reported total revenues of nearly $21.7 billion for 2024 compared with $17.68 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 22.7%.

Highlights of OKE’s Earnings Release



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.17 billion, up 43.6% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.57 billion, up 42.7% from the prior-year level of $1.1 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $448 million, up 46.9% from $305 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total natural gas processed was 3,118 billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), down 1.7% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 8,395 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), which increased 6% year over year.

OKE’s Financial Highlights



As of Dec. 31, 2024, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $733 million compared with $338 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $31.02 billion compared with $21.18 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities for 2024 amounted to $4.89 billion compared with $4.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

OKE’s 2025 Guidance



ONEOK anticipates consolidated 2025 net income in the band of $3.21-$3.69 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion.



Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest, are expected to be in the range of $1.77-$1.73 billion.



Total capital expenditures are expected between $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion. Capital expenditure guidance includes the Medford fractionator rebuild, Denver-area refined products expansion, the relocation of a natural gas processing plant to the Permian Basin from North Texas and the Texas City export terminal joint ventures. Additional funding is provided for well connections across all basins, plant connections and synergy-related projects.



Diluted EPS is expected in the range of $4.97-$5.77 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.95 per share, which is higher than the company’s guided range.

OKE’s Zacks Rank



ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

