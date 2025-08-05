ONEOK Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.33.

OKE’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $7.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.57 billion by 7.9%. However, the top line improved 61.2% from $4.89 billion in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of OKE’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.98 billion, up 22% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.43 billion, up 16.4% from the prior-year level of $1.23 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $438 million, up 47% from $298 million recorded in the year-ago period.



The total natural gas processed was 5,573 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMcf/d), up 139.6% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 4,650 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), which increased 4.3% year over year.

OKE’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $97 million compared with $733 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $29.63 billion compared with $31.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2025 amounted to $2.43 billion compared with $2.03 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

OKE’s 2025 Guidance

ONEOK lowered its consolidated 2025 net income in the band of $3.17-$3.65 billion compared to the previous range of $3.21-$3.69 billion. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion.



Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest, are still expected in the range of $1.77-$1.73 billion.



Diluted EPS is expected in the range of $4.97-$5.77. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.49, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

OKE’s Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Energy Transfer ET is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 32 cents per unit, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%.



ET’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales stands at $25.26 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 21.9%.



Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.



DKL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $247 million, which calls for a year-over-year fall of 6.7%.



Plains All American Pipeline PAA is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year plunge of 3.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales stands at $12.05 billion, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 6.8%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.