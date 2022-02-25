ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28 after market close. ONEOK delivered an earnings surprise of 6.02% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have been placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.

Factors to Consider

Improving volumes of natural gas and natural gas liquids in OKE’s pipelines, along with a diversified customer base and fee-based income, are likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings. The completion of Bear Creek natural gas processing plant expansion has allowed ONEOK to process more volumes produced in the Rocky Mountain region during the fourth quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 88 cents, indicating a 27.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $6.49 billion, indicating a 152.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ONEOK this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +0.69%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, OKE carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who reported positive earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 8.6%. Currently, Entergy carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Entergy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 1%. ETR reported an earnings surprise of 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.2%.



NiSource Inc. NI reported fourth-quarter 2021 EPS of 39 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 3%. Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.7%. NI reported an earnings surprise of 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NiSource’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.1%.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2021 EPS of 71 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 4.41%. Currently, WEC Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.



WEC Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6%. WEC reported an earnings surprise of 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC Energy’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

