ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ONEOK Inc. OKE is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

ONEOK’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the contributions of recently completed projects in high production regions. High fee-based contracts with the company are also likely to have boosted earnings in the third quarter.



ONEOK’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the rising Natural Gas Liquids’ (NGL) raw feed through volumes in the pipelines compared with the prior-year period. The firm’s third-quarter earnings are likely to be driven by higher Rocky Mountain region production volumes.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share and total revenues are pegged at 93 cents and $6.52 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 5.7% and 43.7%, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +1.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 1. CHK has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Chesapeake Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chesapeake’s third-quarter 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 88.2%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 3. MUR has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Murphy Oil implies year-over-year growth of 550%.



Diamondback Energy FANG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 numbers on Nov 8. FANG has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



FANG’s long-term earnings growth is 21.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings of Diamondback Energy implies year-over-year growth of 118.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

