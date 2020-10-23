ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 earnings on Oct 27, after market close. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 36% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.

Factors to Consider

ONEOK caters to a wide customer base and none accounts for more than 10% of its top line. Its existing 40,000 miles of natural gas liquids and natural gas pipelines, and presence in key basins are likely to have boosted results in the third quarter, as upstream companies have started to produce and ramp up their production volumes.



Its third-quarter results are likely to have benefited from the completion of the West Texas LPG pipeline expansion in June and the connection of two new third-party processing plants in the Permian Basin during the first half of 2020.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2020 sales is pegged at $2.56 billion, which indicates an increase of 13.11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, implying a 20.27% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +2.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Edison International EIX is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CMS Energy CMS is set to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #3.

