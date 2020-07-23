ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 28, 2020, after market close. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.39%, on average.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.

Factors to Consider

ONEOK caters to a wide customer base and none accounts for more than 10% of its top line. Therefore the diverse revenue sources are expected to have helped the company tide over a difficult second quarter. ONEOK completed a few projects in the first quarter, which extended its services in liquid rich basins and are likely to have contributed to earnings in the second quarter.



However, during this unprecedented economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing demand for hydrocarbons, most E&P companies voluntarily lowered production volumes to compensate for declining demand that might have adversely impacted ONEOK as majority of its earnings is derived from fee-based contracts.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 sales is pegged at $1.64 billion, which indicates a plunge of 33.24% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 55 cents per share, implying a 26.67% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

ONEOK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3.

