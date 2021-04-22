ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on Apr 27, after market close. The company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 6.76% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.

Factors to Consider

ONEOK’s diversified customer base and a gradual expansion in its production volumes, courtesy of the upstream companies are likely to have increased demand for its natural gas liquids and natural gas pipelines. Moreover, the company’s presence in the key producing regions, providing services to producers and processors, along with its fee-based income will also act as tailwinds.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $3.53 billion, which indicates an increase of 65.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, implying a 7.23% fall from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +5.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering from the same industry, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.



UGI Corporation UGI is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Spire Inc. SR is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

