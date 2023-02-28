ONEOK (OKE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

ONEOK Inc. OKE recorded fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 5.9%. The bottom line improved 27.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 85 cents.



For full-year 2022, OKE reported earnings of $3.84 per share, up 14.6% from $3.35 in 2021.



The year-over-year improvement was due to increased producer activity across ONEOK’s operations, higher realized commodity prices, higher average fee rates, and higher natural gas storage and transportation services.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for fourth-quarter were $5,032 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,608 million by 10.3%. The top line declined 7.2% from $5,420.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues came in at $22.4 billion for 2022, up 35.8% from $16.5 billion in 2021.

Highlights of the Release

In the fourth quarter, OKE’s adjusted EBITDA was $967.4 million, up 14.3% year over year.



ONEOK’s operating income came in at $756.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 16% from the prior-year quarter’s $652.2 million.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses worth $166.2 million, down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $178.4 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2022, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $220.2 million compared with $146.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,695.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $12,747.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



ONEOK’s cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $2,905.5 million compared with $2,546.3 million in 2021.



Capital expenditures (including maintenance) totaled $1,202.1 million in 2022, up from $696.9 million in 2021.

Guidance

ONEOK expects 2023 EPS in the range of $5.03-$5.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.72 per share.



ONEOK anticipates 2023 net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,260-$2,560 million and $4,425-$4,725 million, respectively.



ONEOK’s Natural Gas Liquids, Gathering and Processing, and Pipelines segments expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2,795-$2,985 million, $1,180-$1,260 million, and $450-$480 million, respectively.



ONEOK’s Natural Gas Processed segment expects 2023 volume in the range of 2,040-2,340 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d).

Zacks Rank

