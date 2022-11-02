ONEOK (OKE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

ONEOK Inc. OKE recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%. The bottom line improved by 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 88 cents.



The year-over-year improvement was due to increased natural gas and NGL volumes in the Rocky Mountain region, higher realized commodity prices, average fee rates in the natural gas gathering and processing segment, higher average fee rates in the natural gas liquids segment and increased storage rates in the natural gas pipelines segment.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $5,913.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,519 million by 9.3%. However, the top line improved by 30.4% from $4,536.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the third quarter, OKE’s adjusted EBITDA was $902.4 million, up 4.3% year over year.



ONEOK’s operating income came in at $699.2 million in the third quarter, up 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reading.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses worth $166.9 million, down 9.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2022, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $22.2 million compared with $146.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $11,950.7 million as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $12,747.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



ONEOK’s cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $1,865.5 million compared with $1,491.2 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures (including maintenance) amounted to $886.1 million in the first nine months of 2022, up from $490.3 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Guidance

ONEOK affirmed the 2022 net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,550-$1,830 million and the $3,470-$3,770 million range, respectively. OKE reiterated 2022 EPS in the range of $3.45-$4.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $3.72 per share is lower than $3.76, the midpoint of the guided range.



ONEOK’s Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment expects 2022 gathered volume in the range of 2,090-2,370 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from the year-ago level of 2,030 MMcf/d. This segment expects processed volumes in the range of 1,980-2,240 MMcf/d, up from the 2021 levels of 1,903 MMcf/d.

Zacks Rank

