Oneok (OKE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Oneok Inc. (OKE) reported revenue of $7.89 billion, up 61.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing : $540 million compared to the $538.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $540 million compared to the $538.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Refined Products & Crude : $557 million compared to the $549.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $557 million compared to the $549.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines : $188 million versus $145.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $188 million versus $145.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids: $673 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $725 million.

Here is how Oneok performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Oneok have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

