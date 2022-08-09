ONEOK (OKE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ONEOK Inc. OKE recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 9.5%. The bottom line improved by 19.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 77 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $5,996.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,367 million by 5.8%. However, the top line improved by 76.9% from $3,389 million in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

ONEOK spent $4,878 million on the cost of sales and fuel, up 106.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



In the second quarter, OKE’s adjusted EBITDA was $886 million, up 10.5% year over year.



ONEOK’s operating income came in at $689 million in the second quarter, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reading.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses worth $170.8 million, down 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2022, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $135.8 million compared with $146.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,872.7 million as of Jun 30, 2022, up from $12,747.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



ONEOK’s cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $1,249.6 million compared with $1,077.9 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures (including maintenance) amounted to $559.3 million in the first six months of 2022, up from $324.6 million in the corresponding period of the last year.

Guidance

ONEOK affirmed the 2022 net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,550-$1,830 million and the $3,470-$3,770 million range, respectively. OKE reiterated 2022 EPS in the range of $3.45-$4.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $3.65 per share is lower than $3.76, the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 154.7%. Devon Energy witnessed an average surprise of 12.3% in the last four reported quarters.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 22.8%.



CNX Resources’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 32.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 77.6%.



TotalEnergies SE TTE reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.75 (€3.50) per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 107%. TotalEnergies posted an average surprise of 14.6% in the last four reported quarters.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.