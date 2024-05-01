ONEOK (OKE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 3.5%. The bottom line also declined 53.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.34.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $4.78 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.84 billion by 18.2%. However, the top line improved 5.8% from $4.52 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.44 billion, down 16.8% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.06 billion, down 28.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1.5 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $300 million, up 80.7% from $166 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total natural gas processed was 2,894 billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), up 3.6% year over year.



The company's reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 8,086 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d) increased 5.1% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $65 million compared with $338 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $20.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, which compared with $21.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2024 amounted to $596 million compared with $1.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

2024 Guidance

ONEOK increased its consolidated 2024 net income in the band of $2.73-$3.03 billion from the previous range of $2.6-$3 billion. It now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.03-$ 6.33 billion compared with the previous range of $5.9-$6.3 billion.



Total capital expenditures are expected between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.

Zacks Rank

