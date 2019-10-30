ONEOK (OKE) Posts In-Line Q3 Earnings, Misses on Revenues

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 74 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dropped 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Notably, higher natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas volume, increase in average fee rates along with ramp-up in transportation services in the natural gas pipelines segment drove results. However, results were impacted by lower Mid-Continent NGL volumes as well as higher operating costs and depreciation expenses caused by operation expansion.



Total Revenues



Total revenues amounted to $2.26 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion by 4.22%. The top line also declined 33.3% from $3.39 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter due to lower Commodity sales.

Highlights of the Release



ONEOK spent $1.41 billion on cost of sales and fuel, down 44.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $649.8 million, down 0.1% year over year.



The company incurred interest expenses of $129.6 million, up from $122 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income was $482.2 million, down 2.7% from $495.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



On Oct, 2019, the company completed the 200-million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) Demicks Lake I Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Williston Basin.



Financial Highlights



As of Sep 30, 2019, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents of $673.3 million compared with $12 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) amounted to $12,479.5 million as of Sep 30, up from $8,873.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $1,326.8 million, down from $1,516.5 million in the year-ago period.



Capital expenditures (less allowance for equity funds used during construction) amounted to $2,739.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, up from $1,309.7 million in the year-ago period.



Guidance



The company now expects 2019 net income in the range of $1,220-$1,330 million. The previous guidance was $1,140-$1,400 million.



ONEOK's adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $2,560-$2,640 million. The previous guidance was $2,500-$2,700 million.



For 2019, the company expects growth capital expenditures in the range of $3,515-$3,695 million and maintenance capital expenditures in the range of $185-$205 million.



