ONEOK (OKE) Gains From Expansion Efforts, Fee-Based Earnings

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is well-poised to gain from improved fee-based earnings and midstream assets located in the higher productive regions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings is pegged at $3.31 per share, suggesting growth of 133.10% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $15.45 billion, indicating an increase of 80.88% from the prior-year reported number. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of ONEOK is 5%.

What’s Aiding the Stock?

ONEOK is well-positioned to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments to its Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, and Natural Gas Liquids segments. In fact, it reported more than 90% of its earnings as fee-based in 2020.



It continues to invest in organic growth projects for expansion in the existing operating regions and also provides a broad range of services to crude oil and natural gas producers as well as the end-use markets.



As no single customer contributes more than 10% to ONEOK’s total revenues, this gives stability to its top line. In fact, the loss of one customer is not going to affect the company’s overall performance.

Headwinds

Stringent government regulations and intense competition in the company’s pipeline business are potential growth deterrents. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which maximizes the risk of incurring elevated expenses to maintain necessary land use.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have surged 117.5% compared with the industry’s 24.6% rise.

One-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked utilities are Otter Tail Corporation OTTR, American States Water Company AWR and California Water Service Group CWT. While Otter Tail flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Otter Tail’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4.7%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.79%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s 2021 earnings has been revised 0.4% upward in the past 60 days. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.35%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for California Water’s 2021 earnings has been revised 1.1% upward in the past 60 days. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.36%, on average.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.