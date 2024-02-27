ONEOK (OKE) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q4

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share by 2.4%. However, the bottom line improved 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 1.08.



OKE reported earnings of $5.48 per share for 2023 compared with $3.84 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 42.7%.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $5.2 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.5 billion by 5.4%. However, the top line improved 4% from $5 billion in the prior-year quarter.



OKE reported total revenues of nearly $17.6 billion for 2023 compared with $22.3 billion in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 21%.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.5 billion, up 56% year over year. Additionally, 2023 results included $465 million of adjusted EBITDA in the refined products and crude segment following the closing of the Magellan acquisition on Sep 25, 2023.



Operating income totaled $1.1 billion, up 45.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $756 million.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $305 million, up 83.7% from $166 million recorded in the year-ago period.



During the fourth quarter, total natural gas processed was 3,172 Billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), up 18.4% year over year.



OKE reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 7,920 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), up 4% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2023, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $338 million compared with $220 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $21.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $12.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash provided by operating activities for 2023 amounted to $4.4 billion compared with $2.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

2024 Guidance

ONEOK anticipates consolidated 2024 net income in the band of $2.6-$3 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5.9-$6.3 billion.



Total capital expenditures are expected between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion. Capital expenditure guidance includes the MB-6 NGL fractionator West Texas NGL pipeline expansion project and the expansion of the Elk Creek NGL pipeline, which will bring total capacity out of the Rocky

Mountain region to 575,000 barrels per day.

Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

