ONEOK (OKE) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1

ONEOK Inc. OKE recorded first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents by 2.2%. However, the bottom line improved by a penny from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 86 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $5,445 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,865 million by 7.2%. However, the top line improved by 70.4% from $3,195 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

ONEOK spent $4,366 million on the cost of sales and fuel, up 105.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



In the first quarter, OKE’s adjusted EBITDA was $863.9 million, down 0.3% year over year.



ONEOK’s operating income came in at $662.5 million in the first quarter, down 0.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reading.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses worth $172.1 million, down 7.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2022, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $14.6 million compared with $146.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $12,750.5 million as of Mar 31, 2022, up from $12,747.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



ONEOK’s cash provided by the operating activities for the first three months of 2022 was $462.2 million compared with $533.3 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Capital expenditures (including maintenance) amounted to $257 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $176.7 million in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Guidance

ONEOK affirmed the 2022 net income and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,550-$1,830 million and $3,470-$3,770 million, respectively. OKE reiterated 2022 EPS in the range of $3.45-$4.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $3.87 per share is higher than $3.76, the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

ONEOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

