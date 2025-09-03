Oneok (OKE) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Oneok Inc. (OKE). Shares have lost about 1.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Oneok due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ONEOK Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Year Over Year



ONEOK Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.33.

OKE’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $7.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.57 billion by 7.9%. However, the top line improved 61.2% from $4.89 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of OKE’s Earnings Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.98 billion, up 22% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.43 billion, up 16.4% from the prior-year level of $1.23 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $438 million, up 47% from $298 million recorded in the year-ago period.



The total natural gas processed was 5,573 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMcf/d), up 139.6% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 4,650 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), which increased 4.3% year over year.

OKE’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents worth $97 million compared with $733 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $29.63 billion compared with $31.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2025 amounted to $2.43 billion compared with $2.03 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

OKE’s 2025 Guidance

ONEOK lowered its consolidated 2025 net income in the band of $3.17-$3.65 billion compared to the previous range of $3.21-$3.69 billion. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $8-$8.45 billion.



Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest, are still expected in the range of $1.77-$1.73 billion.



Diluted EPS is expected in the range of $4.97-$5.77. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.49, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Oneok has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Oneok has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Oneok belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Another stock from the same industry, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), has gained 2.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Enterprise Products reported revenues of $11.36 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -15.7%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares with $0.64 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Enterprise Products is expected to post earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.5% over the last 30 days.

Enterprise Products has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

